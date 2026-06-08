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Taylor Swift pals strongly react to Madison Square wedding plan: 'something is hidden'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot this summer

Taylor Swift pals strongly react to Madison Square wedding plan: something is hidden
Taylor Swift pals strongly react to Madison Square wedding plan: 'something is hidden'

The buzz around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly anticipated summer wedding has taken a dramatic turn with the new venue reports.

Taylor's close circle is reportedly having a hard time digesting her plans to get married with Travis at the Madison Square Garden, New York.

As per the sources, the 14-time Grammy winner and the NFL star are set to tie the knot at one of the buzziest location of the city leaving Taylor's close pals surprised.

Rob Shuter revealed that the Midnights songstress friends believe that the entire idea feels completely out of character.

"This doesn’t sound like Taylor," a source told Naughty But Nice.

"It sounds like something the Kardashians would do," they added.

The insider explained, "Taylor has always used her personal life in her work. The songs, the Easter eggs, the social media posts — that’s part of her brand."

"But that’s very different from getting married at one of the most famous venues in the world," they added.

Some close friends of the couple also noted that "A wedding at Madison Square Garden feels like a production, not a wedding."

The new wedding venue has also sparked questions like "Are they selling tickets?" per the insider.

"Is there a Ticketmaster partnership? A livestream? That’s why people aren’t buying it," added the source.

Meanwhile, some of the pals of the Lover songstress have come up with a wild theory that "guests will be told to meet at MSG, then they’re put on buses and taken somewhere else."

"Something is definitely being hidden," added the tipster.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce - who have been engaged since August of 2025 are reportedly getting married on July 3, 2026.

This update comes amid the release of Taylor's new song, I Knew It, I knew You.



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