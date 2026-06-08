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Kanye West turns 49: Bianca Censori breaks internet with bold birthday tribute

Bianca Censori sparks online chaos after she pays thirsty tribute to 'Bully hitmaker on Instagram

Kanye West turns 49: Bianca Censori breaks internet with bold birthday tribute
Kanye West turns 49: Bianca Censori breaks internet with bold birthday tribute  

Bianca Censori is celebrating her husband, Kanye West's 49th birthday! 

Hollywood's most controversial rap star has turned 49 on Monday, June 8th, as he marks a big day with a sweet birthday message written by his wife.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Australian model released a statement for Ye with a never-before-seen image of the rapper.

"Happy birthday, @ye. I love you more than life," Bianca scribbled the loving caption for her beloved life partner.

P.C. Bianca Censori/Instagram stories
P.C. Bianca Censori/Instagram stories 

However, Bianca, 31, also sparked buzz after she dropped an intimate photo featuring herself and Kanye, which has now been removed.

The snap, which is now available on X, showed the Australian architect and the rapper standing naked on opposite sides of a shower door.

In the viral image, Bianca appears to lick the glass while Ye kisses it from the other side. She also wrote, "Ride or die 4ever", teasing fans with the cryptic sentence.

P.C. X
P.C. X 

Fans reaction on Kanye West's 49th birthday: 

However, several fans now doubt that the man shown in the thirsty snap is not Ye, as she has covered his face. 

One fan mocked Bianca, writing, "People keep saying that’s not Ye…Ever seen your face when your Dopamine and oxytocin are high. That’s def Ye!!!!!! Bianca won’t joke about something like that on IG."

"Who is that man? He doesn‘t look like Ye, he looks like Frank Ocean," another typed in the comment section.

While a third chimed in, "That man does not look like Ye."

As of now, neither Kanye West nor Bianca Censori have responded to the renewed public scrutiny. 

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