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Sydney Sweeney treats Scooter Braun to surprise early birthday bash, live performance

The ‘Euphoria’ actress throws a glamorous party to celebrate her boyfriend Scooter Braun’s milestone 45th birthday

Sydney Sweeney treats Scooter Braun to surprise early birthday bash, live performance
Sydney Sweeney treats Scooter Braun to surprise early birthday bash, live performance

Sydney Sweeney knows how to make her beau feel special.

On Sunday, June 7, Page Six reported that the Euphoria actress threw her boyfriend, Scooter Braun, a star-studded early birthday bash, celebrating his milestone 45th birthday.

The American businessman will turn 45 on June 18, 2026.

At the glamorous birthday party, Sweeney also treated Braun to a special live performance by rapper and record producer Warren G.

According to the update, the star-studded bash – hosted at a Santa Monica venue in California on Saturday night, June 6 – was attended by several A-list stars, including Jessica Alba, Tom Hanks, and Rita Wilson.

“She had a basketball hoop set up. Warren G performed ‘Regulate,’ Scooter’s favorite,” shared an insider.

Taking to Instagram, Warren G posted a photo of himself with Scooter Braun, writing, “Happy G Day! To the homeboy @scooterbraun from SIR C[OO]L WG.”

In another snap posted on Instagram, Sydney Sweeney and her beau were seen posing with their friends wearing Connecticut Flame basketball jerseys featuring the number 45.

For those unaware, The Housemaid actress and the former talent manager began dating in September 2025, months after they first met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s opulent Italy wedding.

The lovebirds went official with their romance on Instagram in April 2026 when they posted their photos from their fun time at Stagecoach Music Festival.

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