Ian McCulloch injured in crash as Echo & The Bunnymen postpone upcoming concert

An ‘80s rock singer Ian McCulloch has suffered injuries following a crash, leading the band to postpone their upcoming live show.
Echo & The Bunnymen confirmed that the frontman experienced a road traffic incident while traveling between Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia.
“However, as you can appreciate, he has been left understandably shaken by the incident,” the band said in a statement.
It added, “As a precautionary measure, Ian is undergoing further medical assessment, including scans and X-rays.”
The band said it made the decision “after careful consideration” to postpone its Sunday show at the Fillmore Philadelphia.
Those who purchased tickets were asked to hold them for now while rescheduling details are worked out.
“Postponing a show is always a last resort. We never want to disappoint our fans, and we know many of you will have made plans to attend this evening’s concert,” the statement continued.
The statement went on to say, “We sincerely apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience caused, and thank you for your understanding and support.”
No further details about the crash have been released, including the type of vehicle involved or whether anyone else was injured.
Echo & The Bunnymen’s next stop is a sold-out Monday night performance at Brooklyn Paramount in New York, with tickets still available through resellers including Vivid Seats and StubHub.