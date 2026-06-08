Caitlin Clark faces backlash after awkward moment during Fever loss to Liberty

Caitlin Clark has sparked backlash for an awkward high-five moment during fever Loss to Liberty.
The Indiana Fever's team camaraderie has been hotly analyzed by all corners of the internet over the last week and it popped up again on Saturday, June 6, as the team lost to the New York Liberty, Fox News reported.
A clip popped up on social media showing Clark leaving the bench to take the floor after a timeout in the action.
One teammate, Tyasha Harris, tried to high five Clark as she walked back onto the floor. Clark, appearing to have her head down, walked past Harris. The guard then patted Clark on the shoulder.
Off the top, it appeared to be a trivial moment. Clark, obviously focused on the game, may not have seen Harris’ hand up in that moment and accidentally just walked past her.
But it did not stop the slew of WNBA analysts from offering their takes on the five-second clip.
A user wrote, “You racist are crazy!! Clark purposely ignored her teammates attempt to high five her. She walks around her hand and yall justifying this!?.... yall some racist MFs.”
“When raven missed cc high five in practice, there was every excuse for her under the sun. cc tried to high five coaches that Portland game and she was ignored. But sure let’s keep talking about how awful caitlin is YET AGAIN,” Clark fan highlighted.
An X user wrote, “Idk what’s going on in that locker room but something is amiss.”
Clark and head coach Stephanie White were previously thrust into the social media fires at the end of May when the two had a heated sideline exchange.
White was forced to address the moment last week, contrasting her interactions with women’s players than how things are seen in the men’s game.