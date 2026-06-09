Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton romance reaches new milestone: 'Now that's a HARD LAUNCH'

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are taking their romance to new heights as the F1 star hard-launched his beau on his Instagram feed.
On Monday, June 8, the British driver shared a carousel of clicks from the Monaco Grand Prix on his social media, including a sweet Polaroid snap of Kim posing with his glittering purple race helmet.
The SKIMS founder showed her support for Lewis over the weekend as she made her paddock debut during Saturday's qualifying.
In the Polaroid, Kim stunned in a lace bodysuit as she posed against a white wall with the Ferrari helmet.
Fans flooded the social media platforms following the surprise hard launch by the 7-time champion, as one user penned in a comment, "In his boyfriend era".
"A hard launch so loud," read another comment.
"Yessss kim ! I hope they get married I love them together ! Here for it," a third user said.
Another fan added, "U guys are sooooo sweet"
Kim also attended the Grand Prix on Sunday with sister Khloe Kardashian, where she rocked a beige figure-hugging minidress, which ended with Lewis securing second place.
Lewis Hamilton speaks out about Kim Kardashian's romance
Besides that, Lewis Hamilton broke his silence on his romance with the reality star over the weekend.
"It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support. My friends [in general]. It was an incredible turnout overall," said Lewis.
He added, "I don't know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day."
Notably, Lewish Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have been romantically linked since the start of the year and have taken multiple international trips together.