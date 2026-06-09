Jason Momoa exits video game adaptation 'Helldivers', Sony searches for new lead 

Jason Momoa has walked out of the movie adaptation of Helldivers, based on Arrowhead Game Studios' video game franchise, from director Justin Lin.
As reported by Deadline, the reason for his exit has not been revealed.
Following the departure of the Aquaman actor from the project, Sony is currently searching for a new star.
While details regarding the plot of the film are under wraps, Helldivers is expected to hit theatres on November 10, 2027.
Helldivers is a shooter-style game, which follows an elite unit of soldiers who fight alien creatures and protect the fictional planet of Super Earth.
Hutch Parker is producing the film with PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Lin through his Perfect Storm Entertainment.
Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions previously worked together on Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, which earned $407 million globally and is one of the 10 highest-grossing video game adaptations globally.
Meanwhile, Jason Momoa has several projects lined up, including A Minecraft Movie: Squared, Protecting Jared, Street Fighter, Dune: Part 3 and Supergirl.