News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spark chaos with subtle 'baby hint' at Tribeca appearance

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry made relationship official with joint appearance at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spark chaos with subtle baby hint at Tribeca appearance
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spark chaos with subtle 'baby hint' at Tribeca appearance  

Nearly a year after dating Katy Perry, her new boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, made a red-carpet appearance seemingly for a special reason! 

On Monday, June 08th, the couple made headlines with their first joint appearance at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival to promote the pop star's new film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris.   

As Katy and Justin arrived at the red carpet together, the former Prime Minister of Canada gave a subtle hint at possible pregnancy rumors as he placed his hand on 143 singer's stomach while posing for the pictures. 

The cryptic gesture made fans speculate whether the two had made their relationship official to share a family update indirectly with a big relationship move. 

Not only Justin, but Katy also confessed her deep love for her current love interest as she spoke about her relationship and how much she is in love. 

"Now, at the end of 91 shows, I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life. I am very in love, I met the love of my life, so I felt very anchored by that," the mom of one told reporters at Tribeca Film Festival.

She continued, "I'm a little bit like a rainbow kite: I fly super high, and sometimes I need to be anchored. So to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now." 

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, who have been together since July last year, are facing baby fever after a report claimed that the two are on the same page to expand their family.  

'Michael' gives fans closer look at King of Pop’s signature style
'Michael' gives fans closer look at King of Pop’s signature style
Cardi B leaves ESPN commentators mesmerized with epic 2026 NBA Finals performance
Cardi B leaves ESPN commentators mesmerized with epic 2026 NBA Finals performance
Matthew Perry’s doctor makes jaw-dropping claim in bid to overturn 30-month sentence
Matthew Perry’s doctor makes jaw-dropping claim in bid to overturn 30-month sentence
Hugh Laurie issues apology after calling out 'House' critic publicly
Hugh Laurie issues apology after calling out 'House' critic publicly
Choi Soo-young, Jung Kyung-ho split after 14 years of dating, fans react
Choi Soo-young, Jung Kyung-ho split after 14 years of dating, fans react
Nick Reiner demands trust fund access amid parents' murder charges
Nick Reiner demands trust fund access amid parents' murder charges
Kanye West drops sultry ‘Gemini Season’ music video starring Bianca Censori
Kanye West drops sultry ‘Gemini Season’ music video starring Bianca Censori
Jason Momoa exits video game adaptation 'Helldivers', Sony searches for new lead
Jason Momoa exits video game adaptation 'Helldivers', Sony searches for new lead
Ariana Grande shares first emotional message after Ethan Slater split report: ‘Crying’
Ariana Grande shares first emotional message after Ethan Slater split report: ‘Crying’
Katy Perry goes red carpet official with Justin Trudeau at Tribeca Festival 2026
Katy Perry goes red carpet official with Justin Trudeau at Tribeca Festival 2026
Keith Urban sparks concerns with spending habits after Nicole Kidman split
Keith Urban sparks concerns with spending habits after Nicole Kidman split
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton romance reaches new milestone: 'Now that's a HARD LAUNCH'
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton romance reaches new milestone: 'Now that's a HARD LAUNCH'

Popular News

Savannah Guthrie breaks down in tears remembering missing mom Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie breaks down in tears remembering missing mom Nancy Guthrie
an hour ago
Tim Walz faces DOJ criminal probe after JD Vance claims social services fraud

Tim Walz faces DOJ criminal probe after JD Vance claims social services fraud
2 hours ago
New blood test offers alternative for colon cancer screening

New blood test offers alternative for colon cancer screening
2 hours ago