Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spark chaos with subtle 'baby hint' at Tribeca appearance  

Nearly a year after dating Katy Perry, her new boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, made a red-carpet appearance seemingly for a special reason!
On Monday, June 08th, the couple made headlines with their first joint appearance at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival to promote the pop star's new film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris.
As Katy and Justin arrived at the red carpet together, the former Prime Minister of Canada gave a subtle hint at possible pregnancy rumors as he placed his hand on 143 singer's stomach while posing for the pictures.
The cryptic gesture made fans speculate whether the two had made their relationship official to share a family update indirectly with a big relationship move.
Not only Justin, but Katy also confessed her deep love for her current love interest as she spoke about her relationship and how much she is in love.
"Now, at the end of 91 shows, I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life. I am very in love, I met the love of my life, so I felt very anchored by that," the mom of one told reporters at Tribeca Film Festival.
She continued, "I'm a little bit like a rainbow kite: I fly super high, and sometimes I need to be anchored. So to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now."
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, who have been together since July last year, are facing baby fever after a report claimed that the two are on the same page to expand their family.