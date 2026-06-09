Kingdom Hearts IV announced for Nintendo Switch 2: Trailer, release date  

Square Enix has officially revealed the highly-anticipated gameplay trailer of Kingdom Hearts 4 during Nintendo Direct.
The forthcoming title is set to release on Nintendo Switch 2 alongside PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Square Enix has been pursuing a multiplatform strategy and this is just another example of that.
Nintendo Everything posted an official quote, which state, “A new installment in the action role-playing series developed and published by Square Enix, Kingdom Hearts 4 gives fans a look at some of the characters that protagonist Sora will meet in the mysterious city of Quadratum. Sora will once again journey to realms, where new figures cross his path and new powers awaken his next chapter.”
It is pertinent to mention that the Kingdom Hearts IV is currently under development and slated to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.
Kingdom Hearts IV trailer
Kingdom Hearts IV release date
The company has yet to officially reveal the release date of Kingdom Hearts IV.