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'Enola Holmes 3' trailer breaks internet as Millie Bobby Brown reprises mystery role

Millie Bobby Brown is set to be released in theatres next month

Enola Holmes 3 trailer breaks internet as Millie Bobby Brown reprises mystery role
'Enola Holmes 3' trailer breaks internet as Millie Bobby Brown reprises mystery role

Millie Bobby Brown is unlocking a new mystery mission in Enola Holmes 3!

On Tuesday, June 09th, Netflix dropped the first trailer for a highly anticipated movie featuring the Stranger Things alum alongside Louis Partridge and Henry Cavill in the leading roles.

The new viral teaser opened with the chaotic wedding morning of Enola portrayed by Millie as she kicked off the kidnapping of her brother, Sherlock played by Henry, while Louis is seen as Enola’s groom, Tewkesbury.

Notably, the third instalment takes the action to Malta, where Enola finds herself entangled in a case that is described as more treacherous than any she has faced in previous outings.

Apart from Millie, Henry and Louis, several other big names of Hollywood have reprised their roles, including Himesh Patel as Dr John Watson, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as the formidable Moriarty.

Fans react to Enola Holmes 3 trailer: 

As the new trailer dropped, fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over the buzz-worthy trailer. 

One fan commenting, "I hope Millie continues to make these movies. I appreciate that she owns her own franchise. She's worked extremely hard." 

"Millie's performance will be much better in this than in Stranger Things 5," another said.

While a third said, "I hope Millie keeps making these movies. I love that she has her own franchise. She's worked so hard."

The theatrical release date for Enola Holmes 3 is set for July 1st. 

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