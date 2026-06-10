Xenoblade Genesis announced for Nintendo Switch 2: Release date & details

During the latest Nintendo Direct on June 9, 2026, Nintendo officially unveiled Xenoblade Genesis, an exciting new entry in the long-running RPG franchise.
The game is scheduled to launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.
Unlike previous titles, this installment is being positioned as a fresh start for the series Nintendo stated, “A new beginning for the Xenoblade series is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027” and added that “more details will be shared in the future.”
The reveal trailer introduced a brand-new setting called Leukos, a whimsical fantasy world centered around a mysterious power known as “Anima.”
The story appears to follow students at an academy for “Vesselai” – warriors who can harness this energy. As the trailer’s narrator explained, “Anima was the source for all things.”
It also highlighted that a student’s life is deeply connected to unique items, noting, “Every aspect of your life at Leukos – academic and otherwise – will be intwined with that stone.”
Fans can also look forward to upgraded versions of the original Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy which are arriving on the Switch 2 throughout the remainder of 2026 with enhanced visuals and performance.