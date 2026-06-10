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Kirk Herbstreit joins Cameo after missing EA Sports College Football 27 game

Kirk Herbstreit makes major career announcement after EA Sports College Football 27 omission

Kirk Herbstreit joins Cameo after missing EA Sports College Football 27 game
Kirk Herbstreit joins Cameo after missing EA Sports College Football 27 game

ESPN college football and Amazon Prime NFL announcer Kirk Herbstreit announced that he has officially joined the video-sharing platform Cameo to create personalized videos for fans nationwide.

The former Ohio State college football quarterback turned top media analyst shared the update with his followers on X on Monday, June 8, 2026,.

According to reports from The Spun, Herbstreit ranks among the more expensive sports personalities available on the application.

"Hi! I'm now available on @BookCameo ! If you're looking for a Father's Day shoutout, a birthday, a pick up me up for someone, whatever you got, let me know on Cameo. You never know but Peter might even make a 'cameo' himself in my video for you. Looking forward to seeing what you have for me!" said Kirk Herbstreit.


Herbstreit indicated that his beloved golden retriever, Peter, could potentially make an appearance in the customized footage. Booking a personalized, custom video clip from the prominent football commentator currently costs consumers $199.

The application notes that the typical recording length for the analyst averages close to two minutes. Customers have the option to customize their requests by asking for specific inside jokes, pieces of advice, or notable signature catchphrases.

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