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Machine Gun Kelly shares extreme body art process pushed him to limit

The 'Home' singer opens up about identity crisis behind massive tattoo overhaul

Machine Gun Kelly says extreme body art process pushed him to limit
Machine Gun Kelly says extreme body art process pushed him to limit

Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about the intense health struggles he faced while undergoing a grueling two-month blackout tattoo transformation.

In a June 8 interview, the 36-year-old singer revealed that he completed the extensive tattoo work in just two months, despite his tattoo artist warning it would take two years — a decision that ultimately left him seriously ill.

“After the first week, we hit my lymph nodes around my armpits and shoulders, and I got really sick. My skin was turning yellow. I wasn't able to sleep. I stopped being able to move certain parts of my upper body," he revealed.

Although the experience took a toll on his health, the Home singer emerged from recovery feeling highly motivated.

He added, “Not just because of what I had done, but because of what I had to overcome.”

Machine Gun Kelly shares extreme body art process pushed him to limit

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, said he underwent the tattoo transformation while working on Blog Era Boyz, a mixtape created with Wiz Khalifa.

“I was looking for a change that wasn't just a sound wave,” he shared, before adding, “It had to be something physical.”

According to the outlet, MGK said he no longer recognized himself beneath his collection of tattoos and found himself questioning his identity when he looked in the mirror.

He continued, "I saw death and drugs in all these patterns that I was literally writing on my body,” adding, “There were happy tattoos, sad tattoos, holy tattoos, hellish tattoos. It was like my bipolarity was screaming off my skin.”

On relationship front, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) ended their romantic relationship and are focused solely on co-parenting their daughter, Saga Blade, who was born in March 2025.

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