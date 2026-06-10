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'Doctor Who' fans react strongly to shocking Christmas Special update

BBC announces shocking update on longest running show in an unexpected statement

Doctor Who fans react strongly to shocking Christmas Special update
'Doctor Who' fans react strongly to shocking Christmas Special update  

Fans' favourite longest-running science fiction television series, Doctor Who, has once again pushed forward, and viewers can not hold their patience! 

On Wednesday, the BBC reported that the planned Christmas special show has now been cancelled while the organisers are eyeing the next phase of the classic show.

Last year, the corporation announced a Christmas special episode in 2026 that has now been scrubbed.

In a statement, the BBC explained, "This decision was not taken lightly, and we know it will be disappointing for fans, but it was necessary to set the show up for future series."

"It was decided that, rather than bridge the gap with a one-off special, we are choosing to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show, which ensures that when the Tardis lands once more, it does so in all its glory," they continued.

Fans' reaction: 

As the news broke, fans expressed disappointment with one noting, "I’m disappointed as I would have liked to see a Christmas special that included all the doctors and resolved the loose ends, plus ended with here the new doctor comes with a regeneration where we didn’t see the Doctor’s face."

"Christmas is cancelled," another said.

A third commented, "There are no plans whatever." 

The last episode of Doctor Who aired in May 2025 with the farewell of Ncuti Gatwa, who departed from the show after two series. 

Notably, the popular show has been premiering on the BBC since 1963. 

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