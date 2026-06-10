Tyla enters Pixar universe with ‘Toy Story 5’ voice acting debut

Tyla is set to make her Disney debut after joining the voice cast of Toy Story 5, fulfilling a longtime dream as she stars alongside returning franchise favorites Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.
The Grammy-winning South African singer, 24, will make her Disney debut by voicing a new Inflatable Flamingo character in a special Sub-Saharan African version of Toy Story 5.
According to Glamour, the Inflatable Flamingo is a playful pool toy who befriends the Toy Story gang as they navigate a world where technology increasingly rivals traditional toys.
Tyla spoke about her enthusiasm for becoming part of the iconic Pixar series in an announcement on Disney Africa’s Instagram.
“When I was asked to join the cast of Toy Story 5, I was so excited,” she said in a YouTube video that further showed the singer in the recording booth.
The Jump singer shared, “I just couldn't believe that the offer was even presented to me.”
Reflecting on her connection to the beloved series, Tyla added, “I grew up watching Toy Story. It's such a big movie in my family, my parents love it — my whole family loves it. And now we gonna watch and hear little bit of my voice in it.”
The casting comes after Tyla jokingly posted in 2023, “Disney, hmu when you free,” on X with a princess emoji.
It also marks her second animation project, following her 2025 contribution to Smurfs with the song Everything Goes with Blue.