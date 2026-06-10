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'Moana' final trailer out: Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui in new look

Dwayne Johnson reprises his iconic role as Uncle Maui in new instalment of 'Moana'

Moana final trailer out: Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui in new look
'Moana' final trailer out: Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui in new look 

Dwayne Johnson is gearing up to rule hearts with his beloved character as Uncle Maui in the upcoming film, Moana.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Disney released the official final trailer of the adventure movie, with the actors' shocking hair transformation.

"The ocean chose them. Tickets are now on sale for #Moana! Only in theatres JULY 10th!!" Johnson wrote in the caption.

In the forthcoming instalment of the film, Catherine Laga'aia also stars as the determined wayfinder who answers the ocean’s call and ventures beyond Motunui for the first time.

The new trailer also confirms the return of Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa, the giant, glitz-obsessed crab, as he voiced in the 2016 animated film. 

Apart from Dwayne, Catherine and Jemaine, the cast also includes Rena Owen, John Tui and Frankie Adams in the leading roles.

Fans' reaction: 

As the new trailer gained popularity on social media, fans flocked to the comment section with heartfelt praise for the actors, with one commenting, "I can’t wait to see this!!"

"Still love Hei Hei the most," another noted.

Third chimed in, "Wow, can’t wait."

The first instalment of the Moana franchise, the hit animated musical, had its world premiere on November 14th, 2016.

Moana 2 released across theatres in November 2024, and the third instalment of the Moana franchise will launch nearly a month after today.   

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