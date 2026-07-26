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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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‘Black Panther 3’ release date announced with David Jonsson as T’Challa’s heir

David Jonsson enters Marvel Cinematic Universe as next Black Panther with Ryan Coogler returning to director’s chair

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
‘Black Panther 3’ release date announced with David Jonsson as T’Challa’s heir
‘Black Panther 3’ release date announced with David Jonsson as T’Challa’s heir

Marvel fans can’t contain their excitement as Black Panther is returning to the big screen with a new installment.

At the high-profile Marvel’s panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 25, Ryan Coogler revealed that David Jonsson has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new Black Panther for the blockbuster franchise’s upcoming sequel.

Announcing Black Panther 3 release date is set to be December 15, 2028, it was shared that the 32-year-old English actor will portray T’Challa’s adult son in the forthcoming movie.

Moreover, Ryan Coogler – who directed the first two Black Panther movies in 2018 and 2022 – is returning to the director’s chair.

It is worth noting that Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in first installment, passed away at the age of 43 in 2020, when Coogler was working on the sequel.


Following the unfortunate incident, the 40-year-old American filmmaker had to rewrite the script, shifting the story’s focus to T’Challa’s sister, Shuri (played by Letitia Wright), who ultimately became the new Black Panther in the sequel.

In the upcoming movie, Wright is set to reprise the role.

Fans react to David Jonsson’s casting as new Black Panther

Shortly after the news went viral on social media, fans could not hide their excitement as they flooded the comments with their thrilled reactions.

“Amazing casting, one of the best young actors in the game atm,” lauded one.

Another expressed, “I was incredibly skeptical of how they were going to handle the Black Panther storyline. But knowing it’s David Jonsson gives me so much hope with the story.”

“Excellent choice; I love that actor,” praised a third.

Black Panther 3 release date

Black Panther (2018)
Black Panther (2018)

David Jonsson starrer Black Panther 3 is slated to premiere on December 15, 2028.

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