Ryan Gosling races into MCU as Marvel’s blazing new Ghost Rider

Ryan Gosling is the new Ghost Rider!
The Notebook star thrilled fans on Saturday, July 25, by making a surprise appearance at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel and announcing that he is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the blazing new Ghost Rider.
The update was confirmed by Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige, who noted that the Barbie star will play the role in an upcoming standalone movie.
Reflecting on his emotions and excitement on bagging the iconic role, Gosling said, “As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a long time.”
Notably, the role was previously played by Nicolas Cage in 2007’s Ghost Rider and its 2012 sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.
The upcoming movie is set to be helmed by the iconic director Shawn Levy, who also directed Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer 2024 Deadpool & Wolverine and is also working with Gosling on the forthcoming Star Wars: Starfighter.
Joined by Ryan Gosling and Kevin Feige on Hall H stage, Levy stated, “I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed Deadpool & Wolverine.
“I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans. Gosling is the absolute s---. I say that with tremendous respect. We spent a lot of time last year making Starfighter, and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!,” he added.
While the release date for the upcoming Ghost Rider movie has not been set yet, it is worth mentioning that this will mark Gosling’s first superhero or comic book project.
What is Ghost Rider?
Ghost Rider is a supernatural antihero from Marvel Comics known as the Spirit of Vengeance and famously recognized as a flaming skeleton riding a hellfire-infused motorcycle.