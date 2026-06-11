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Selena Gomez reacts with ‘heartbreak’ as Spurs lose to Knicks in NBA Finals Game 4

The Rare Beauty founder releases emotional message after San Antonio Spurs suffers major Game 4 defeat

Selena Gomez reacts with ‘heartbreak’ as Spurs lose to Knicks in NBA Finals Game 4
Selena Gomez reacts with ‘heartbreak’ as Spurs lose to Knicks in NBA Finals Game 4

Selena Gomez has been left upset after her cherished team lost the game.

The San Antonio Spurs faced off against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, June 10, and lost the match despite holding a commanding lead for most of the game.

Following their shocking loss, the Only Murders in the Building actress took to her official Instagram Stories to express her emotions, noting that her heart broke “just a lil.”

“Happy for NY but my heart breaks just a lil lol,” she wrote, adding, “It's ok. I'm happy for the teams! Thanks for giving us some great games @nba.”

Accompanying the statement was a throwback photo from a past game, showing Gomez donning a Spurs shirt with a bright smile on her face.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

While Game 4 began in favor of the Spurs, who dominated the match early on and stretched their lead to 29 points in the second quarter, momentum shifted dramatically in the fourth, when the Knicks showed off their champion game.

In front of a stunned Madison Square Garden crowd, the Knicks overcame a daunting 29-point deficit to seize a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The New York Knicks are now just one victory away from their first championship since 1973 and look to close out the series in Game 5 this Saturday night in San Antonio.

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