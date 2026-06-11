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Taylor Swift breaks into dance after Knicks seal thrilling Game 4 victory

The ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ hitmaker’s courtside dance steals spotlight after Knicks’ historic win against Spurs in NBA Finals Game 4

Taylor Swift breaks into dance after Knicks seal thrilling Game 4 victory
Taylor Swift breaks into dance after Knicks seal thrilling Game 4 victory

She’s gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake!

On Wednesday, June 10, the Opalite songstress made a striking appearance at Madison Square Garden along with her close pals the Haim sisters to cheer on the New York Knicks as they faced off against the San Antonio Spurs.

After the Knicks sealed a crushing 107-106 win, the Eras Tour singer celebrated the moment by showing up her energetic dance moves in the courtside.

In clips shared on Instagram, Swift – who donned a blue tee that read “Stevie Knicks” – can be seen smiling radiantly while dancing enthusiastically with her high-profile pals.

Swift’s contagious energy brought joy to her loving fans, who gushed over their favorite songstress and expressed delight to see her enjoying her life.

In the comments, one of the fans wrote, “She's truly living her best life, and I couldn't be happier for someone who has no idea I exist!!”

“Ahhhhh I don't even know a single thing about the game but I'm just so happy to see her happy,” sweetly penned a second.

A third added, “Reputation taylor will be so proud of this taylorrr.”

“It makes me so happy that Taylor so happy,” one more stated.

The New York Knicks are now set to compete against the San Antonio Spurs in NBA Finals Game 5 this Saturday, June 13, 2026.

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