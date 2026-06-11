Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet face strict royal rule to meet King Charles

A strict royal protocol must be followed by Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet when they reunite with their grandfather, King Charles III.
Prince Harry is set to return to the UK in the coming months and is expected to visit Birmingham in July for an event for the Invictus Games – an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel, both serving and veterans.
The Duke of Sussex’s presence will kick off the one year countdown to the major sporting event, set to take place in 2027.
For his upcoming trip to his homeland, royal watchers and fans are speculating that the Duke may bring along his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, making it a rare family trip since Harry quit his royal duties in 2020.
Many also believe that the American former actress and the young royals might join Harry for his trip to the United Kingdom next year for the Invictus Games.
If Prince Harry would bring Archie and Lilibet to Britain, a royal reunion also looms between the kids and their granddad King Charles III, as they have not met for several years.
However, if the reunion actually takes place, there is a strict royal rule that Harry and Meghan’s children must follow when they meet the monarch as both of them are over the age of five.
According to royal commentator Marlene Eilers, young royals are traditionally expected to bow or curtsy to the reigning monarch once they turn five.
Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Koenig stated, "Certainly [they will follow that rule] by age five. The only person they will curtsy or bow to is the sovereign. A royal highness does not curtsy to another royal highness. Curtsying and bowing is etiquette, nothing to do with precedence. You bow or curtsy the first time you see the sovereign and then again when you leave."
Moreover, Beaumont Etiquette’s Myka Meier told PEOPLE that royal children are taught etiquettes "as soon as they're old enough to sit at a table.”
"They are raised having formal meals, going to formal events and practicing everything from voice levels to dressing appropriately,” she added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children - Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.