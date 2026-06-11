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BIGBANG set for massive 31-show worldwide tour, first in nine years

K-pop band BIGBANG is set to perform across 18 cities for the World Stadium Tour, marking its 20th anniversary

BIGBANG set for massive 31-show worldwide tour, first in nine years
BIGBANG set for massive 31-show worldwide tour, first in nine years

K-pop giant BIGBANG has announced plans for a worldwide stadium tour to mark its 20th anniversary.

On Thursday, June 11, it was revealed that the boy band, consisting of G-Dragon Taeyang and Daesung, will kick off their highly anticipated tour on August 21 at Goyang Stadium, South Korea, which will run until February 28, 2027.

Their agency, YG Entertainment, shared the promotional poster for the tour, revealing that the tour will run across 18 cities, and the US leg will include shows in Oakland and East Rutherford.

The tour marks BIGBANG's first world tour in nearly nine years.


Moreover, the tour came after BIGBANG made their spectacular stage comeback at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Over two decades, the boy band, which debuted in August 2006, has helped make K-pop more mainstream, building a strong international fanbase.

BIGBANG's world tour will be concluded on February 28, 2027, with a show at Taiwan's Kaohsiung National Stadium.

Notably, ticketing details and the official tour title will be announced later, with the current cities on the itinerary including Oakland, East Rutherford, Paris, London, Sydney, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Osaka, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Kaohsiung.

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