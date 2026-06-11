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Project Egoist codes for June 2026 to redeem exciting rewards

Redeem these Project Egoist codes to earn a variety of intriguing rewards and boosts

Project Egoist codes for June 2026 to redeem exciting rewards
Project Egoist codes for June 2026 to redeem exciting rewards 

Project Egoist is one of the most exciting soccer games inspired by Blue Lock, where skill and strategy are key to becoming the best striker.

Players can unlock a range of robust capabilities through a gacha system, making codes valuable.

Redeem these Project Egoist codes to earn a variety of intriguing rewards and boosts, assisting in accelerating your progress faster.

Project Egoist codes for June 2026

Here's a list of Project Egoist codes for June 2026:

  • TheKing = 10k Yen
  • Barou = 5k Yen
  • QOLUpdateKurona =5k Cash
  • KuronaBuff = 5k Cash
  • Kurona2 = 5k Cash
  • EventFollowReward = Shoulder Shaking Dance MVP
  • THESHARK= 10k Yen
  • Kurona2= 5k Yen
  • Kurona= 5k Yen
  • Nxrdly = 1k Yen
  • NELISAGI = 10k Yen
  • 10kEventFollow = Legendary Hakari Dance Emote
  • HugeDelayReward= Legendary or higher Tier Style
  • TheDemonKing = 5k Yen
  • NumWaterOne = 1k Yen
  • somanyemotes = 10k Yen
Project Egoist codes for June 2026 to redeem exciting rewards

How to redeem Project Egoist codes

Follow this step-by-step guide to redeem the exhilarating Project Egoist codes:

1: Join the “Cool group for big cool people” Roblox community

2: Firstly launch the Project Egoist

3: Now tap on the Codes button (ticket icon on the left)

4: Insert your code > tap on redeem

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