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Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner share hug at Knicks game amid bad blood with Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner celebrated the Knicks' Game 4 win together in an unexpected move

Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner share hug at Knicks game amid bad blood with Kim Kardashian
Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner share hug at Knicks game amid bad blood with Kim Kardashian

Knicks are mending some unexpected celebrity relationships with their win!

On Wednesday, June 10, excitement and energy were at an all-time high at Madison Square Garden after the New York Knicks secured their third victory against the Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The thrilling game was attended by a number of stars, including Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner, who accompanied her beau and Knicks superfan Timothée Chalamet.

Following the Knicks' historic win, which puts them just a step away from their championship title, videos went viral of Taylor and Kylie saying hi to each other and sharing a brief but sweet hug.


The heartfelt moment came a decade after the Bad Blood hitmaker and Kylie's sister, Kim Kardashian, got involved in a public feud.

About Kim Kardashian's and Taylor Swift's feud

The clash exploded in the summer of 2016 when Kim released a clip of a phone call between Kanye West, with whom she was married at the time, and Taylor about a reference the rapper made to the singer in his song Famous.

Taylor denied that she approved Ye using the line, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous," in the track, while he claimed that the Love Story singer had approved the lyric.

She reflected on the drama in a December 2023 interview with TIME, describing it as "a career death".

Moreover, in her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor called out Kim in her track titled thanK you aIMee, which was stylised to spell out "Kim" in capital letters.

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