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Wimbledon prize money gets record 20% increase amid player boycott warning

Wimbledon prize pot hits £64.2 million biggest annual increase in the tournament's history

Wimbledon prize money gets record 20% increase amid player boycott warning
Wimbledon prize money gets record 20% increase amid player boycott warning

Wimbledon has announced a record 20 per cent increase in total prize money for 2026 amid player demands for a larger share of revenues at Grand Slam tournaments.

According to TSN, Wimbledon on Thursday, June 11, announced 20% increases in total prize money and for the singles champions, who will earn 3.6 million pounds ($4.8 million) each at the grass-court Grand Slam next month.

The total prize money including player per diems will be 64.2 million pounds ($85.8 million), described as “by far” the biggest annual increase in the tournament’s history.

All England Club chair Deborah Jevans said at a press conference, “I would hope the players would welcome it. It’s a significant amount of money. We’ve demonstrated that we’ve looked at every round, including qualifying. My hope is that the players do recognize what a significant increase that this is.”


Players have long been calling for a greater share of revenues from the four Grand Slams and recently began taking steps toward collective action.

For this year’s Wimbledon, players advocated for total prize money of 71 million pounds ($95 million), Jevans said, citing her recent talks in Paris with Larry Scott, the former WTA CEO who has been advising the players.

Ahead of the French Open, No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said players should at some point organize a boycott if their demands are not met. Men’s No. 1 Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and others also spoke out.

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