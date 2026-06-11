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Buckingham Palace shares update after Prince Harry confirms UK visit

Prince Harry announced that he will travel from California to the UK next month

Buckingham Palace shares update after Prince Harry confirms UK visit
Buckingham Palace shares update after Prince Harry confirms UK visit

Buckingham Palace has shared a fresh update following Prince Harry’s confirmation that he will return to the UK next month.

The royal family shared a major update on King Charles as he travelled to Grimsby today to engage with community leaders, local businesses and residents who are driving positive change in the Lincolnshire town.

Charles' visit included stops at two recently established community facilities that exemplify the town's investment in supporting residents of all ages.

Sharing the glimpses of the British Monarch from his recent visit, the palace noted, “The King has spent the day in Grimsby, meeting local leaders, organisations and businesses helping to shape the future of the town and create opportunities to benefit the community.”

They added, “At Horizon Youth Zone, His Majesty spent time with young people and heard about the afterschool activities provided to build confidence and social skills.”


As per Palace, the King later visited The CARE hub and met members of the Our Future collective at Blundell Park, supporting community-led initiatives in Grimsby.

This update came after Prince Harry announced that he will travel from California to the UK next month for a series of promotional events ahead of the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games.

Birmingham will host the Games next year, making it the first time the competition has been held in the UK since its inaugural edition in London in 2014.

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