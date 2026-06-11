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Phil Mickelson hit with major setback after ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations

Phil Mickelson accused of ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with employee at San Diego golf club

Phil Mickelson hit with major setback after ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations
Phil Mickelson hit with major setback after ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations

Phil Mickelson is under fire for allegedly inappropriate actions at his home golf course near San Diego.

According to The New York Post, the six-time major champion and three-time Masters winner was removed from a golf club near his San Diego home after he was accused of having an inappropriate interaction earlier this year with one of the establishment’s female employees.

Golf Digest reported, Mickelson approached a woman at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe just prior to one of his rounds and “made nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with her.”

The woman rejected his advances and reported the matter to her supervisors a short time later, the outlet stated.

As per the report published on Thursday, June 11, “Club officials took the allegation seriously and moved quickly,” adding that Mickelson was confronted about the issue while he was in the middle of his round, and “told to vacate the premises.”

The Farms Golf Club stated that all of its “members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously.”

A spokesperson for The Farms told Golf Digest, “Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”


Mickelson declined to comment on the allegations, but a spokesperson for the three-time Masters champion told the outlet, “Any misunderstanding has been cleared up.”

Mickelson has been married to his wife Amy for 30 years.

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