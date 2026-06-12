Taylor Swift holds back tears as she makes Songwriters Hall of Fame history

Taylor Swift has added another feather to her cap.
On Thursday, June 11, the Lover singer made a dazzling appearance at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in NYC, where she made history as the youngest female inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
After accepting the honor, the 14-time Grammy winner delivered an emotional speech on stage, fighting back tears as she expressing gratitude to her family.
“It’s easy to choose songwriting over everything else in my life, but it couldn't have been easy for my parents and my brother to just pick up and move our entire family from Pennsylvania to relocate to Nashville, so that I could home my draft in the songwriting capital of the world,” Swift began.
Holding back tears, she continued, “But after it became obvious that this was not even remotely a temporary phase, their teen daughter was going through. They uprooted their entire lives to move me to Music City. And even though words are supposed to kind of be my thing. I will never be able to express my gratitude. Thank you guys for doing that for me.”
At the major event, Taylor Swift was joined by her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, brother, Austin Swift, and her parents-in-law, Donna and Ed Kelce, who were seated with her during the ceremony.
To make the night feel even more special, the songstress’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, also jetted from a Kansas City Chiefs minicamp in Kansas City to New York City just in time to watch his popstar fiancée’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.