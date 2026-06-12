Jaspal Rana dies at 49: What we know about former Asian Games gold medallist's health

Jaspal Rana, the Asian Games gold medallist and Manu Bhaker's coach who led her to a historic double-medal feat at the Paris Olympics, has passed away at the age of 49.
According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana died at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night.
Jaspal Rana's health scare
The shooting legend underwent a medical procedure after falling ill during the Indian contingent's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany.
After landing in New Delhi, Rana was immediately hospitalised and underwent a medical procedure to have a stent fixed.
Jaspal Rana's career
Jaspal Rana had a remarkable tally of 15 medals, including 9 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze, which he won across four editions of the Commonwealth Games: 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006.
Following a decorated career as an elite shooter, Rana transformed Indian shooting through his roles as junior national team coach and high-performance trainer.
As a junior pistol coach since 2012, he has groomed teen sensations such as Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala, and Chinki Yadav.
The NRAI appointed Rana as a high-performance coach for the 25m pistol discipline in February 2025.
In 2020, Jaspal Rana was honoured with the prestigious Dronacharya Award by the Indian government for his contribution to the sport and the development of the next generation of shooters.