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Elon Musk eyes trillionaire status as SpaceX raises $75 billion in IPO

The Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's expected initial stock market value is nearly $1.8 trillion

Elon Musk eyes trillionaire status as SpaceX raises $75 billion in IPO
Elon Musk eyes trillionaire status as SpaceX raises $75 billion in IPO

SpaceX has raised $75 billion from financial firms ahead of becoming a publicly traded company, putting founder Elon Musk one step closer to becoming the world's first trillionaire.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it had sold $75 billion in shares priced at $135 each.

The share price led to the firm's expected initial stock market value being nearly $1.8 trillion.

SpaceX's IPO is reportedly more than double the size of Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion listing in 2019.

At that value, Musk, who is already the richest man in the world, is set to become the world's first trillionaire.

Once shares start trading, their value could rise or fall depending on how many shares are made available for sale and how strong the demand is for those shares.

If the company's shares sell at or above $135 when trading opens on Friday, SpaceX will immediately become one of the most valuable public companies in the world.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk's net worth will increase by about $275 billion to about $970 billion after taking into account SpaceX's offering price.

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