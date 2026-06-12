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Olivia Rodrigo drops 3rd album ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’, sparks joy

The ‘Drivers License’ hitmaker shares heartfelt message after releasing her third studio album

Olivia Rodrigo drops 3rd album ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’, sparks joy
Olivia Rodrigo drops 3rd album ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’, sparks joy

Olivia Rodrigo is back to top charts with her brand-new album.

On Friday, June 12, the Drivers License singer took to Instagram to announce the release of her highly anticipated third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So in Love, sparking a wave of joy among fans.

In the post, the American popstar also shared a special message, sharing the inspiration behind her latest project, noting that the record is a “time capsule of a relationship” in all of its highs and lows.

“My third album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love is out now!!!! I love this album so much and I am so thrilled that it's finally yours. The record is a time capsule of a relationship in all of its highs and lows. It's my attempt at capturing love from both sides of the coin. The hope and the disappointment. The insanity and the clarity. The entanglement and the unravelling,” she sweetly shared.

Rodrigo continued, “I have so many people to thank for making this album a reality but I am most grateful to my producer Dan Nigro. He has been my musical confidant for 5 years now and I had the most wonderful time making all of these songs with him. Thank you also to songwriter genius Amy Allen for always inspiring me and raising the bar.”

The Traitors hitmaker also expressed gratitude to Sasha Sloane, Steph Jones, Jim-E Stack, Mike Wise, Sterling Laws, Paul Cartwright, and Noah Conrad for sharing their immense musical talents on the songs.

And most of all thank you guys for listening. It sounds corny but I truly feel so lucky that I get to share in this journey with you all. The idea of someone listening to these songs and letting them into their world is the most wonderful thing I can think of. Here's to hoping! Xo Olive,” she concluded.

Olivia Rodrigo’s You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So in Love tracklist:

Olivia Rodrigo’s third album, You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So in Love, comprises of 13 tracks.

Drop Dead

Stupid Song

Honeybee

Maggots for Brains

U + Me = <3

My Way

Purple

The Cure

Begged

What’s Wrong with Me

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