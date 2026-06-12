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James Handy murder case takes new turn as officials confirm cause of death

James Handy was reportedly stabbed to death outside his Tarzana, Los Angeles residence

James Handy murder case takes new turn as officials confirm cause of death
James Handy murder case takes new turn as officials confirm cause of death

New revelations have surfaced in the case of James Handy’s death, with officials confirming the cause of death of the Top Gun actor.

According to the report obtained by TMZ, the cause of death was a stab wound to the torso, with neck compression noted as an added factor.

As per the National Institutes of Health, neck compression can occur when nerves in the neck are squeezed or placed under abnormal pressure due to age-related wear and tear.

Handy was reportedly stabbed to death outside his Tarzana, Los Angeles residence on June 3 in an attack involving 44-year-old Michael Gledhill. He was 81.

The California Post reported that the Jumanji actor was found after authorities responded to a caller who stated, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.”

Handy was rushed to a local hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds to the chest, where he was pronounced dead.

Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy’s longtime partner, later allegedly flagged down police and confessed, according to LAPD.

James Handy murder case takes new turn as officials confirm cause of death

The police revealed that Gledhill called over responding officers, allegedly “telling them he was the one they were looking for.”

He was subsequently charged with one count of murder with a special allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon, a knife.

Gledhill is scheduled to appear in court on May 11 in Hollywood Mental Health Court.

His bail has been set at $2,020,000.

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