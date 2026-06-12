Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Steven Spielberg create unexpected crossover moment

Taylor Swift has reportedly enlisted Steven Spielberg to film her dancing with Travis Kelce during her Songwriters Hall of Fame induction.
In a fun video shared on X by Variety, the Bad Romance singer captured the moment on her phone as she and her partner enjoyed John Fogerty’s performance of Fortunate Son.
Following a short interaction with Spielberg, Swift handed over her cellphone.
She continued enjoying the moment with Kelce while the Oscar winner recorded the pair and shifted the camera to the performance.
The Oscar winner captured other attendees while Swift and Kelce enjoyed a tender PDA moment beside him.
The crossover moment sparked praise online, with users calling on Swift to post the video.
One tweeted, “She casually handed her phone to one of the most popular filmmakers in the world and told him to make himself useful.”
Another added, “Not Spielberg taking control of her vlog. Icons.”
While Kelce skipped the red carpet with Swift, he was later seen seated with the singer inside the Marriott Marquis Hotel alongside their mothers, Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce.
He reportedly left his team’s Missouri minicamp and flew to New York City to attend the event alongside his fiancée.
Notably, Taylor Swift stunned in a custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton gown, making history in Manhattan as the youngest woman ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.