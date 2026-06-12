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Dwayne Johnson encourages health awareness after Cancer scare revelation

The Golden Globe–nominated actor and wrestler opened up about his health and a recent cancer scare

Dwayne Johnson encourages health awareness after Cancer scare revelation
Dwayne Johnson encourages health awareness after Cancer scare revelation

Dwayne Johnson has opened up about a recent health scare involving cancer, revealing new details about the diagnosis and his experience.

In an interview with Esquire released Thursday, June 11, the Golden Globe–nominated actor and wrestler opened up about his health and a recent cancer scare.

Ahead of a press event for Jumanji: Open World, Johnson said he discovered a testicular lump while taking a shower.

"By the way: I'm fine," Johnson, 54, told the outlet, before adding, "But I didn't know that then, and the thing was really painful."

He shared that he kept the situation to himself, without informing his wife and longtime partner Lauren Hashian.

"I didn't want to worry her before I knew if it was anything to even worry about," he said.

He explained that a medical exam led doctors to suspect epididymitis, though they also warned it could be a sign of testicular cancer.

Dwayne Johnson encourages health awareness after Cancer scare revelation

"So, I had to live with that for those 24 hours, not knowing," Johnson recalled, later adding that he's "OK" now. "And I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches."

Johnson, who turned 54 on May 2, said that he has reached a point in life where he feels at peace after years of hard work.

He publicly confirmed he is completely fine and has since used the moment to encourage health awareness

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