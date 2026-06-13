Elizabeth Olsen expecting first baby with husband Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett are expecting their first baby together.
As reported by PEOPLE, the Marvel star was spotted out to lunch in LA in a white button-down. Olsen left the bottom buttons open, making the baby bump quite visible.
Olsen and Arnett quietly exchanged vows before the COVID pandemic in 2020.
The pair has been private about their relationship since they were first linked romantically in March 2017.
Olsen and Arnett got engaged in July 2019, with a source confirming that the engagement took place after three years of dating.
In June 2021, Olsen surprised fans when she called Arnett her "husband" during an interview with Variety.
During the video chat with Kaley Cuoco, which was released as a part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Olsen pointed out that Arnett had left a particular book in the room.
"I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic," Olsen explained, gesturing to a book from the Little Miss book series, which could be seen in the background.