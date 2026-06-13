Gene Shalit, legendary ‘Today’ show critic, dies at 100

Gene Shalit has breathed his last.
On Friday, June 12, NBC News reported that the legendary movie critic, known for his puns and an absent-minded professor image, died at the age of 100.
According to the critic’s family, Shalit “passed away peacefully today after 100 years of an amazing life,” adding, “The ‘TODAY’ show was an extraordinary era for him.”
In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Shalit’s family noted, "The Shalit family mourns the passing of our father/grandfather/uncle, Gene Shalit. Not only was he the Best Movie Critic Ever (in our unbiased opinion), he was the Best Dad Ever (in our unbiased opinion).”
"With only the gentlest guidance he let each of his kids follow our own path, and he always let us know that his children were his proudest accomplishment. We will all miss his wit, his loving presence, and most of all his puns,” it added.
The moustached reviewer gained widespread recognition for his lighthearted humor, celebrity conversations, and energetic reviews in his customized segment Critics Corner on NBC’s leading morning program, The Today show.
Born on March 25, 1926, in New York City, Gene Shalit celebrated his milestone 100th birthday earlier this year.
To ring in his centenary, The Today show celebrated by featuring him on a Smucker’s jar and compiling a montage of famous celebrity interviews over his years, including Hollywood stars like Carol Channing and Liza Minelli, and director Steven Speilberg.
In 1950, Gene Shalit married Nancy Lewis, who died in 1978. They had six children, including artist Willa Shalit and Peter.