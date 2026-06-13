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Blake Lively's clever move for Taylor Swift wedding day exposed: 'everyone will notice'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly getting married this summer

Blake Livelys clever move for Taylor Swift wedding day exposed: everyone will notice
Blake Lively's clever move for Taylor Swift wedding day exposed: 'everyone will notice'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are likely to make a prominent move on Taylor Swift's wedding day as they didn't make it to the guest list.

Taylor - who was once besties with Blake ended her friendship with The Age of Adeline actress after being dragged in her sexual harrasment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Now that the two have lost their close bond, Taylor has decided not to invite the Deadpool actor and his wife,

After this public snub from the 14-time Grammy winner, sources are claiming that the couple has a smart move planned to send a clear message.

“They don’t want anyone saying they’re hiding at home or avoiding the spotlight. They plan to be out, smiling, and carrying on with their lives," a source told Rob Shuter.

The insider continued, "The message is: life goes on. They’re not going to sit behind closed doors while the world talks about Taylor’s wedding."

Insider further claimed that the appearance will likely to be very high profile, guaranteeing media coverage and photos.

"Blake and Ryan intend to hold their heads high," added another source.

"They’re not looking to compete with the wedding, but they also don’t want to be portrayed as the couple that got left out and disappeared," they noted.

The insider further claimed, "Everyone will notice who’s missing."

"Blake knows that. That’s why she wants people to see she’s doing just fine. The last thing she wants is to look wounded or in hiding," they added.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift - who have been dating since 2023 and got engaged in August 2025 are likely to tie the knot on July 3, 2026.

However, their official wedding date and venue is yet to be announced.

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