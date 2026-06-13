Victoria Beckham brings surprise comedy moment to David Beckham’s Hollywood honour

Victoria Beckham had the crowd in hysterics as she playfully poked fun at herself during a humorous speech at David Beckham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling.
On Friday night, the Spice Girl alum made a hilarious speech while the former captain of the English football team unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Taking to the stage, she praised her husband but couldn’t resist a playful jab at her own film career in Spice World.
Victoria shared, “Growing up in England, the Hollywood Walk of Fame was one of those iconic things that you only saw in films - a way of immortalizing people who had succeeded in their fields and truly left their mark.”
She added, “So naturally, I assumed I was coming here today to receive my star for my part in that iconic cult classic Spice World: The Movie!”
The fashion designer then offered a warm tribute to her husband of 27 years, commending his “drive, determination and ambition” as the audience reacted with laughter.
Victoria said, “Most of you will know David as a sportsman, a businessman and an activist, but behind those titles is a man who has always been defined by his character.”
The mother of four added, “His drive, his determination and his ambition are known to everyone, but I'd also like to acknowledge his kindness, his loyalty and his commitment to the people that he loves.”
Victoria Beckham wrapped up her speech by sharing a PDA moment with David Beckham, leaning in to kiss him.