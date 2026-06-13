Prince Harry releases surprise video message during Trooping the Colour 2026

Prince Harry shared a surprise video message on the same day the Royal Family reunited for Trooping the Colour 2026.
On Saturday, June 13, when the senior Royals gathered at the Buckingham Palace to celebrate the monarch's official birthday, The Invictus Games Foundation's YouTube chanel dropped Harry's special message.
The Duke of Sussex - who founded the multisporting event in 2014 skipped The Invictus Games 2026, taking place in Germany.
However, the 41-year-old royal joined the athletes virtually on a big screen during an important event amid the Invictus Germany Sports Festival 2026, thanking them for their service.
He continued, "Have a fantastic time in Düsseldorf. Lean on those when you need to and celebrate everything you have achieved and, most importantly, have fun."
As per the foundation's official website, " The event, which is taking place at Castello Düsseldorf, invites "veterans, deployed soldiers, their families, and international guests...to compete in four sports and experience community."
The website further explained, "In addition to the competitions, the focus will be on topics such as inclusion, rehabilitation, and social recognition."
"The aim of the festival is to visibly place veterans at the center of society...The 2026 festival thus sends a strong signal for respect, cohesion, and sustainable responsibility," it added.