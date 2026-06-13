News
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 47 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
News

'America's Next Top Model' controversy erupts as Tyra Banks takes legal action

Tyra Banks takes legal action against Netflix's series, 'Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model'

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 47 minutes ago
Americas Next Top Model controversy erupts as Tyra Banks takes legal action
'America's Next Top Model' controversy erupts as Tyra Banks takes legal action

Tyra Banks has sued Netflix for sabotaging her appearance at the superhit documentary, Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model.  

On Saturday, June 13, multiple media outlets reported that the television star had submitted a lawsuit for portraying her as a "villain" in the new show. 

According to documents now making rounds on the internet, Banks initially agreed to be in the documentary to focus on the shortcomings and strengths of the series. 

However, the new show has now turned out to be her biggest nightmare as the America's Next Top Model's photographer, Nigel Barker, shared that the documentary was going to be about J. Alexander's life and legacy.  

She answered some of the questions related to the backlash received throughout her journey as the host of the show, which was trimmed and made Banks a "villain." 

"Tyra Banks participated in the Netflix documentary series ‘America’s Next Top Model’ (‘ANTM’) because she believed viewers deserved a candid conversation about the show’s legacy—its successes and its shortcomings," the statement read.

The lawsuit continued explaining, "Going into her interview, Ms Banks did not limit the ANTM topics the interviewer could ask. During a three-and-a-half-hour interview, Ms Banks answered questions about the show’s groundbreaking history, including criticism of decisions she would approach differently today." 

Furthermore, Tyra Banks urged authorities to launch a proper investigation against the streaming giant, and she must receive damages for tarnishing her reputation with messy tricks. 

So far, Netflix has not responded to these claims.  

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt family rift back in spotlight as Knox changes name
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt family rift back in spotlight as Knox changes name
Kim Kardashian recalls 'Monaco magic' days after beau Lewis Hamilton's GP win
Kim Kardashian recalls 'Monaco magic' days after beau Lewis Hamilton's GP win
Ariana Grande split from Ethan Slater fuels buzz over ex-Pete Davidson’s reaction
Ariana Grande split from Ethan Slater fuels buzz over ex-Pete Davidson’s reaction
Rod Stewart abruptly calls off California show after urgent health warning
Rod Stewart abruptly calls off California show after urgent health warning
Victoria Beckham brings surprise comedy moment to David Beckham’s Hollywood honour
Victoria Beckham brings surprise comedy moment to David Beckham’s Hollywood honour
Ronnie Schell's cause of death revealed after family confirms his passing
Ronnie Schell's cause of death revealed after family confirms his passing
Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn’s love life back in spotlight after Sarah Pidgeon sighting
Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn’s love life back in spotlight after Sarah Pidgeon sighting
Harry Styles, Shania Twain unite for touching tribute at Wembley concert: Watch
Harry Styles, Shania Twain unite for touching tribute at Wembley concert: Watch
Bill Ritter retires from anchor desk after shocking Alzheimer’s diagnosis
Bill Ritter retires from anchor desk after shocking Alzheimer’s diagnosis
Victoria Beckham issues message after Harper’s emotional attempt to meet Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham issues message after Harper’s emotional attempt to meet Brooklyn
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Blake Lively huge win in ‘It Ends with Us’ ruling
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Blake Lively huge win in ‘It Ends with Us’ ruling
Blake Lively's clever move for Taylor Swift wedding day exposed: 'everyone will notice'
Blake Lively's clever move for Taylor Swift wedding day exposed: 'everyone will notice'

Popular News

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor react to Salman Khan’s new hairstyle

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor react to Salman Khan’s new hairstyle
20 minutes ago
James Harden arrested in Houston, charged with carrying unlawful weapon

James Harden arrested in Houston, charged with carrying unlawful weapon
56 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian recalls 'Monaco magic' days after beau Lewis Hamilton's GP win

Kim Kardashian recalls 'Monaco magic' days after beau Lewis Hamilton's GP win
2 hours ago