'America's Next Top Model' controversy erupts as Tyra Banks takes legal action

Tyra Banks has sued Netflix for sabotaging her appearance at the superhit documentary, Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model.
On Saturday, June 13, multiple media outlets reported that the television star had submitted a lawsuit for portraying her as a "villain" in the new show.
According to documents now making rounds on the internet, Banks initially agreed to be in the documentary to focus on the shortcomings and strengths of the series.
However, the new show has now turned out to be her biggest nightmare as the America's Next Top Model's photographer, Nigel Barker, shared that the documentary was going to be about J. Alexander's life and legacy.
She answered some of the questions related to the backlash received throughout her journey as the host of the show, which was trimmed and made Banks a "villain."
"Tyra Banks participated in the Netflix documentary series ‘America’s Next Top Model’ (‘ANTM’) because she believed viewers deserved a candid conversation about the show’s legacy—its successes and its shortcomings," the statement read.
The lawsuit continued explaining, "Going into her interview, Ms Banks did not limit the ANTM topics the interviewer could ask. During a three-and-a-half-hour interview, Ms Banks answered questions about the show’s groundbreaking history, including criticism of decisions she would approach differently today."
Furthermore, Tyra Banks urged authorities to launch a proper investigation against the streaming giant, and she must receive damages for tarnishing her reputation with messy tricks.
So far, Netflix has not responded to these claims.