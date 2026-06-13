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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 56 minutes ago
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James Harden arrested in Houston, charged with carrying unlawful weapon

Cavaliers Guard James Harden taken into custody after traffic stop over gun Charge in Texas

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 56 minutes ago
James Harden arrested in Houston, charged with carrying unlawful weapon
James Harden arrested in Houston, charged with carrying unlawful weapon

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden was released from a Houston jail after he was arrested on a misdemeanor gun violation.

Harden was driving through downtown Houston with four others when he was stopped by police just before 4am on Saturday, June 13, reported The Guardian.

The court records revealed that when Harden drove up behind another vehicle, an officer spotted a handgun in the cup holder of his Mercedes.

Harden confirmed that the gun was his and was arrested and booked at Harris County Jail early on Saturday morning, as per court records.

He was released on a $100 bond, and he has a court date scheduled for 22 June.


Harden, an 11-time All-Star and 2017-18 league MVP, is with his sixth NBA team.

Cleveland acquired him in a February trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. 

The 36-year-old is eligible to be a free agent at the end of June, although he is expected to stay with the Cavaliers after helping them to the Eastern Conference finals this season.

He averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 26 games with the Cavaliers. On the season, he averaged 23.6 points, 8.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 70 games.

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