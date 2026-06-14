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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
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Knicks win Game 5 against Spurs to secure first NBA title in 53 years

The New York Knicks have beaten the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 to win the NBA Championship

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Knicks win Game 5 against Spurs to secure first NBA title in 53 years
Knicks win Game 5 against Spurs to secure first NBA title in 53 years 

As per Mayor Zohran Mamdani, "HISTORY" has been made, as the New York Knicks became the NBA champions for the first time in 53 years.

On Saturday, June 13, the Knicks secured their long-awaited title, led by Jalen Brunson, who scored 45 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

The exciting game saw 90-94 on the scoreboard in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series.


Celebrities including Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee, Sydney Sweeney and Ben Stiller attended the thrilling game at Frost Bank Center, which ended with the Knicks bagging a major victory.

While Game 5 took place on the Spurs' home ground, Texas, New Yorkers flooded the streets to watch and later celebrate the milestone in the city's history with watch parties held outside MSG, Radio City Music Hall and Wollman Rink after Mayor Mamdani teamed up with the Knicks to organise public viewing.

Ahead of the game, the mayor urged fans to stay safe following several violent incidents in New York, noting, "Make this a night that reflects the very best of our city."

This marks the Knicks' first NBA title since 1973.

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