News
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
News

Timothée Chalamet erupts in celebration after Knicks end 53-year NBA title drought

The ‘Marty Supreme’ actor joins jubilant scenes after New York Knicks clinch historic NBA championship

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Timothée Chalamet erupts in celebration after Knicks end 53-year NBA title drought
Timothée Chalamet erupts in celebration after Knicks end 53-year NBA title drought

Timothée Chalamet channeled every Knicks fans’ emotions with his celebrations following the team’s historic win.

On Saturday, June 13, the New York Knicks faced off the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The nail-biting game marked a historic moment for the Knicks, who came out victorious after an impressive 94-90 win over the Spurs, becoming the NBA champions for the first time in 53 years.

Attended by several A-listers, including Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Sydney Sweeney, and Scooter Braun, the thrilling match also saw the Dune star in attendance, who has been a regular face during the Knicks' postseason run, appearing at games as the team's title chase drew celebrities to Madison Square Garden and opposing arenas.

After the historic victory, Chalamet erupted in celebration, joining the jubilant scenes to express his joy

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

In a video shared on Instagram, the American-French actor can be seen hopping and dancing as he celebrated the Knicks’ significant win.

Following the match, Timothée Chalamet continued his celenrations on his Instagram Stories by posting a photo of the victorious team receiving their well-deserved trophy.

He also posted a snap of New York Post’s newspaper that featured a photo of the team, with texts reading, “CHAMPS! Knicks break 53-year drought, win NBA title.”

Notably, unlike last match, Kylie Jenner did not join her beau at the Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Kim Kardashian swoons over Ariana Grande as she attends singer’s electric LA show
Kim Kardashian swoons over Ariana Grande as she attends singer’s electric LA show
Taylor Swift enjoys romantic date with Travis Kelce after historic honor: See
Taylor Swift enjoys romantic date with Travis Kelce after historic honor: See
Here's why Harper Beckham’s visit to Brooklyn’s LA mansion ended so quickly
Here's why Harper Beckham’s visit to Brooklyn’s LA mansion ended so quickly
'America's Next Top Model' controversy erupts as Tyra Banks takes legal action
'America's Next Top Model' controversy erupts as Tyra Banks takes legal action
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt family rift back in spotlight as Knox changes name
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt family rift back in spotlight as Knox changes name
Kim Kardashian recalls 'Monaco magic' days after beau Lewis Hamilton's GP win
Kim Kardashian recalls 'Monaco magic' days after beau Lewis Hamilton's GP win
Ariana Grande split from Ethan Slater fuels buzz over ex-Pete Davidson’s reaction
Ariana Grande split from Ethan Slater fuels buzz over ex-Pete Davidson’s reaction
Rod Stewart abruptly calls off California show after urgent health warning
Rod Stewart abruptly calls off California show after urgent health warning
Victoria Beckham brings surprise comedy moment to David Beckham’s Hollywood honour
Victoria Beckham brings surprise comedy moment to David Beckham’s Hollywood honour
Ronnie Schell's cause of death revealed after family confirms his passing
Ronnie Schell's cause of death revealed after family confirms his passing
Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn’s love life back in spotlight after Sarah Pidgeon sighting
Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn’s love life back in spotlight after Sarah Pidgeon sighting
Harry Styles, Shania Twain unite for touching tribute at Wembley concert: Watch
Harry Styles, Shania Twain unite for touching tribute at Wembley concert: Watch

Popular News

Sony may not simulatenously release PlayStation Plus games

Sony may not simulatenously release PlayStation Plus games

32 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda in talks for Maddock Films’ new pan-Indian film? Deets inside

Vijay Deverakonda in talks for Maddock Films’ new pan-Indian film? Deets inside
2 hours ago
Mayor Mamdani unveils exciting celebration plans after Knicks historic win: Details here

Mayor Mamdani unveils exciting celebration plans after Knicks historic win: Details here
2 hours ago