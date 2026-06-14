Timothée Chalamet erupts in celebration after Knicks end 53-year NBA title drought

Timothée Chalamet channeled every Knicks fans’ emotions with his celebrations following the team’s historic win.
On Saturday, June 13, the New York Knicks faced off the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.
The nail-biting game marked a historic moment for the Knicks, who came out victorious after an impressive 94-90 win over the Spurs, becoming the NBA champions for the first time in 53 years.
Attended by several A-listers, including Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Sydney Sweeney, and Scooter Braun, the thrilling match also saw the Dune star in attendance, who has been a regular face during the Knicks' postseason run, appearing at games as the team's title chase drew celebrities to Madison Square Garden and opposing arenas.
After the historic victory, Chalamet erupted in celebration, joining the jubilant scenes to express his joy
In a video shared on Instagram, the American-French actor can be seen hopping and dancing as he celebrated the Knicks’ significant win.
Following the match, Timothée Chalamet continued his celenrations on his Instagram Stories by posting a photo of the victorious team receiving their well-deserved trophy.
He also posted a snap of New York Post’s newspaper that featured a photo of the team, with texts reading, “CHAMPS! Knicks break 53-year drought, win NBA title.”
Notably, unlike last match, Kylie Jenner did not join her beau at the Game 5 of the NBA Finals.