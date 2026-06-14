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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Taylor Swift sets new historic record two days after Songwriters Hall of Fame honor

The ‘Wood’ hitmaker hits another major milestone just two days after becoming youngest female inductee into Songwriters Hall of Fame

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Taylor Swift sets new historic record two days after Songwriters Hall of Fame honor
Taylor Swift sets new historic record two days after Songwriters Hall of Fame honor

Taylor Swift has added another historic record to her resume!

Just two days after becoming the youngest female inductee into Songwriters Hall of Fame, The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker set yet another milestone with a brand new Spotify streaming record.

On Saturday, June 13, the 14-time Grammy winner made history by becoming the first and only artist to have six of their albums surpass 10 billion streams on the world’s leading digital audio streaming service.

The six albums include 2014’s 1989 (deluxe), 2017’s Reputation, 2019’s Lover, 2020’s Folklore (deluxe version), 2022’s Midnights, and 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

Fans’ reactions:

Shortly after Pop Base shared the joyful update on Instagram, Swifties flooded the comments expressing delight.

“I’m so happy she’s achieved this while owning every album,” sweetly wrote a first.

Giving the songstress a might praise, a second fan commented, “The music industry.”

“The biggest artist in the world for a reason,” a third proudly penned.

Meanwhile, a fourth gushed, “Queen of the streaming era.”

Taylor Swift Songwriters Hall of Fame honor:

Taylor Swift’s latest milestone comes just two days after she was inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2026, becoming the youngest female inductee.

After accepting the honor, the Cruel Summer singer delivered an emotional speech on stage, fighting back tears as she expressing gratitude to her family.

At the major event, Taylor Swift was joined by her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, brother, Austin Swift, and her parents-in-law, Donna and Ed Kelce, who were seated with her during the ceremony.

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