Princess Diana's brother issues new message after her designer is honoured by King Charles 

Charles Earl Spencer has issued a new statement after his late sister, Princess Diana's designer, was honoured by King Charles III.
On the official birthday of His Majesty, the designer of the wedding dress of the then Princess of Wales has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list.
Now, Charles, 62, turned to his Instagram account to share a never-before-seen photo with the deceased royal family member, saying, "Large family group for my father’s 65th Birthday Party at @althorphouse in May 1989."
"My step siblings William, Rupert and Charlotte at the back from left; and stepbrother Henry up front - with Raine wearing a boldly eye-catching floral dress. A wonderful evening, celebrating a wonderful man," he added.
This update came shortly after King Charles III appointed the fashion designer David Emanuel as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his work with a leading cancer charity.
After receiving the prestigious recognition, David spoke about Princess Diana, saying, "She was just extraordinary. That one dress has put me on the world map. It’s incredible. She was so kind. As beautiful as she was outside, she was inside as well."
David Emanuel and his former wife, Elizabeth, designed the princess's dress for her wedding to the then-Prince of Wales in 1981.