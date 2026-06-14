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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
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Sinner, Alcaraz could team with Williams sisters for US Open mixed doubles

Venus and Serena Williams in talks to play US Open mixed doubles with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
Sinner, Alcaraz could team with Williams sisters for US Open mixed doubles
Sinner, Alcaraz could team with Williams sisters for US Open mixed doubles

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are in talks over surprise pairings with Serena Williams and Venus Williams at US Open.

Sky Sports journalist Angelo Mangiante has reported that the Williams sisters have requested a wildcard to play doubles together, reported Tennis Temple.

According to him, the request has already been accepted. Venus and Serena would reunite as a pair for the first time since their first-round loss at the 2022 US Open.

Discussions are underway for Venus and Serena to play mixed doubles alongside Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.

The report claims that seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Alcaraz will partner 23-time major winner Serena Williams, while four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner is set to team up with seven-time singles major champion Venus Williams.

Sinner, Alcaraz could team with Williams sisters for US Open mixed doubles

Negotiations are in full swing to make this happen, while it's already confirmed that the Williams sisters will team up at Wimbledon 2026, having received an official invitation.

The American Grand Slam would then be Venus Williams's final tournament, with her official retirement.

The US Open revamped the mixed doubles format last year, staging the event in the week before the main draw. The change enabled many of the world’s leading players to use the shortened competition as preparation for the singles tournament.

This year, the main tournament runs from August 31 to September 13, while the mixed doubles competition will take place during Fan Week and be completed within three days.

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