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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Inside Lady Pamela Hicks' emotional funeral and King Charles' absence

Late Queen Elizabeth's old confidante passed away earlier this month

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Inside Lady Pamela Hicks emotional funeral and King Charles absence
Inside Lady Pamela Hicks' emotional funeral and King Charles' absence  

King Charles has skipped his late mother, Queen Elizabeth's old confidante, Lady Pamela Hicks' funeral. 

The only descendant of Queen Victoria, who passed away at the age of 97 earlier this month, was laid to rest on Sunday, June 14th, a day after His Majesty officially celebrated his 78th birthday.

The deceased royal family member's funeral was held at Brightwell Baldwin Church in Oxfordshire after her passing earlier this month on June 5th. 

Notably, the mass funeral was attended by her children, close family, and friends, while no member of the royal family paid their respects to the late icon. 

Multiple media reports claimed that King Charles, Queen Camilla, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince and Princess of Wales did not attend the last rites of the deceased member due to the 2026 Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Because the service fell on the same day as the King’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, no senior working royals attended in person.

However, the British monarch appointed James Hamilton, the Duke of Abercorn, to attend the funeral of Lady Pamela on his behalf.

Lady Helen Taylor (née Windsor) represented the Duke & Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Kent at the sombre royal event.

On June 4th, Buckingham Palace also shared a statement expressing profound grief at Lady Pamela Hicks' death.

"The King and Queen's thoughts are with Lady Pamela's family, as they mourn a woman whose warmth, wit and perspicacity always made such an impression, and who will be so dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her," King Charles’ representative noted.   

This tribute came after Lady Pamela Hicks' children announced the demise via heartbreaking statement on Instagram.  

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