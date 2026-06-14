UFC Freedom 250 at White House faces new threat after NWS warning

UFC fight at the White House on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday hit with new threat after weather warning.
According to USA Today, Severe thunderstorms could be an uninvited and unwanted guest during UFC Freedom 250 at the White House Sunday, June 14.
The highest chance of thunderstorms in Washington D.C. is at 8 pm ET, the scheduled start time for the mixed martial arts event coinciding with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday, warned the National Weather Service (NWS).
Kyle Pallozzi, a forecaster for NWS noted, "The main threat window for severe thunderstorms to move through D.C. looks now to be between 5 pm and 10 pm.”
As per Pallozzi, during that window, the chances for rain starts at 30%, peaks at 70% at 8 pm and by midnight drop to 30%.
He said, "Something will probably move through and there could be a lull and then maybe there could be something that moves in again. But I'd say those finer scale details are a little bit more uncertain at this point."
The chance of damaging winds, at least 50 mph, is 30%. The chance for tornados are 2% and the chance for hail is 5%.
On Friday, the poor weather and lightning in the area prompted the UFC to postpone a press conference by more than an hour. But during the ceremonial weigh-in Saturday, the skies were clear and the event was free of rain.
The seven-fight card on Sunday, June 14, is meant to commemorate the the 250th anniversary of the founding of America.