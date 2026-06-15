Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make secret move amid financial struggles  

Settling life in the United States of America was not easy for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.
Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior working royal roles in 2020, managing finances has been a hassle for the royal couple.
Now, a new report claimed that Harry and Meghan are quietly "trimming" their household staff as money pressure increases day by day.
Insiders revealed to In Touch that the 44-year-old duchess said, "They've cut their staff several times before, but she’s now saying they need to let more people go — Meghan just feels they are spending too much."
"It will mean they both need to do more to pick up the slack," the tipster added.
It is pertinent to note that the youngest son of King Charles III, who left his homeland in 2020, has been under tight scrutiny due to his financial situation.
Amidst mounting financial pressure, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now seeking a reunion with cancer-stricken King Charles III during their upcoming trip to the United Kingdom.
The Duke of Sussex is planning a visit to the UK in July to attend events for the Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham in 2027.
During his visit, the father of two will reportedly bring his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK.