News
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make secret move amid financial struggles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make secret strategy amid mounting financial pressure

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make secret move amid financial struggles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make secret move amid financial struggles  

Settling life in the United States of America was not easy for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. 

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior working royal roles in 2020, managing finances has been a hassle for the royal couple. 

Now, a new report claimed that Harry and Meghan are quietly "trimming" their household staff as money pressure increases day by day.

Insiders revealed to In Touch that the 44-year-old duchess said, "They've cut their staff several times before, but she’s now saying they need to let more people go — Meghan just feels they are spending too much."

"It will mean they both need to do more to pick up the slack," the tipster added.

It is pertinent to note that the youngest son of King Charles III, who left his homeland in 2020, has been under tight scrutiny due to his financial situation.

Amidst mounting financial pressure, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now seeking a reunion with cancer-stricken King Charles III during their upcoming trip to the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex is planning a visit to the UK in July to attend events for the Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham in 2027.

During his visit, the father of two will reportedly bring his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK. 

Buckingham Palace announces grand Windsor celebration to mark historic royal tradition
Buckingham Palace announces grand Windsor celebration to mark historic royal tradition
King Charles office drops exclucsive unseen glimpses from Tropping the Colour 2026
King Charles office drops exclucsive unseen glimpses from Tropping the Colour 2026
Prince Harry sends powerful message ahead of high-profile UK trip
Prince Harry sends powerful message ahead of high-profile UK trip
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie quietly reunite with Sarah Ferguson in Austria?
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie quietly reunite with Sarah Ferguson in Austria?
Inside Lady Pamela Hicks' emotional funeral and King Charles' absence
Inside Lady Pamela Hicks' emotional funeral and King Charles' absence
Princess Diana's brother issues new message after her designer is honoured by King Charles
Princess Diana's brother issues new message after her designer is honoured by King Charles
King and Queen hold special prayer ceremony to honor late Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha
King and Queen hold special prayer ceremony to honor late Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha
Andrew’s bold message to Beatrice and Eugenie before royal reunion revealed
Andrew’s bold message to Beatrice and Eugenie before royal reunion revealed
Prince Harry attends Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals as Royals mark Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry attends Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals as Royals mark Trooping the Colour
King Charles shares special message after Trooping the Colour event
King Charles shares special message after Trooping the Colour event
King Charles speaks out after anti-monarchy protesters target Andrew outside Palace
King Charles speaks out after anti-monarchy protesters target Andrew outside Palace
Andrew breaks cover on King Charles birthday with healed face bruise: See photo
Andrew breaks cover on King Charles birthday with healed face bruise: See photo

Popular News

Justin Gaethje stuns Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 White House fight

Justin Gaethje stuns Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 White House fight
10 minutes ago
Dwayne Johnson makes big announcement after shocking health update

Dwayne Johnson makes big announcement after shocking health update

an hour ago
Kourtney Kardashian joins Travis Barker for ‘Louder Than Fear’ Tribeca premiere

Kourtney Kardashian joins Travis Barker for ‘Louder Than Fear’ Tribeca premiere
2 hours ago