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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Dwayne Johnson makes big announcement after shocking health update

The 'Red Notice' star is currently promoting the third instalment of Moana franchise, set for July release

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Dwayne Johnson makes big announcement after shocking health update
Dwayne Johnson makes big announcement after shocking health update  

Dwayne Johnson has made a big announcement just a few days after raising concerns with a shocking health update.

The wrestler-turned-actor is currently promoting his upcoming third instalment of Disney's film, Moana, and has shared an exciting announcement ahead of the film's release.

On Monday, June 15th, taking to his Instagram account, Johnson, 54, revealed that he is excited to "introduce" his co-star, Catherine Laga'aia, during the forthcoming Moana Live Action Global Tour. 

The biggest of his career, the Jumanji actor shared that the tour will be seen in 10 big cities of the globe, including Hawai, Shanghai, Sydney, London, Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Puerto Rico, Los Angeles, New York and Tokyo.

He continued, "It's a big one (I think the biggest of my career). Deep inhale, and an even longer exhale. Fatigue will set in, but in every city I’ve carved out my daily gym time, meditation time and tequila time." 

Dwayne also teased that he will discuss Moana Live Action, his personal life, and his beloved character, Uncle Maui's dramatic hair transformation in the new movie.

Moana Live Action is the third instalment of the Moana franchise, which follows the original 2016 animated film and the animated sequel Moana 2, which premiered in 2024.

The forthcoming movie will be globally available on July 10th, 2026.  

This update came after Dwayne Johnson recently sparked online chaos as he revealed he discovered a lump on one of his testicles while taking a shower. 

Speaking with at a press event for his another upcoming film, Jumanji: Open World, the Golden-Globe nominated actor opened up about his health, sharing painful journey. 

"By the way: I'm fine, but I didn't know that then, and the thing was really painful," he said. 

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